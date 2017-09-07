Pacific Rim Cast Responds To Kanye West’s Tweets

Yesterday, Comicbook.com reported on Kanye West's positive tweets about Pacific Rim. Kanye West tweeted, "I saw a pre-screening of Pacific Rim yesterday and it's easily one of my favorite movies of all time. This is not another 'Robot' movie. Guillermo del Toro is a master." Since Kanye West has close to 10 million Twitter followers, we weren't the only people that noticed. Kanye's tweets quickly became a major media story, and members of the Pacific Rim cast were even asked about the tweets at a red carpet premiere for the movie. In regards to Kanye West's positive tweets, Idris Elba said, "He loves it apparently, and that's great, because he's got great taste. He's a visionary, and so I was really excited that he tweeted about it." When asked if he planned to tweet Kanye West back, Idris Elba said, "Of course, man, I love your album, Kanye." Robert Kazinsky said, "Yeah, no big deal, it's just Kanye. Questionable decisions in most of his life, but in this case, I think I'll go with him. He's a man of excellent taste when it comes to films, obviously." Charlie Hunnam said, "Oh, did he? I didn't know that. I'm not really involved in the world of Twitter, but that is very cool. So he saw the movie?" When the interviewer responded that Kanye called it one of the best films he's ever seen, Hunnam added, "Wow, high praise indeed, that's very cool."