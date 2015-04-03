Paul Walker’s Character Will Retire Not Die In Fast & Furious 7

After Fast & Furious 7 star Paul Walker died in a fiery car crash on November 30, there were questions over if the Fast & Furious series would even continue or not. Now, that it has been decided that Fast & Furious 7 will go forward, the next tough question Universal is facing is how to deal with Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner in the film. With Walker having already shot some footage for the film, Universal has reportedly decided to try to still utilize that footage, as a way of honoring Walker's legacy. Of course, considering that Walker died in a car crash, killing off his character in a car chase movie would be a sensitive subject to many fans. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, their sources have indicated that Walker's character, Brian O'Conner, will not be killed off in the film. Instead, Universal plans to "retire" the character in a way that will be respectful to Walker's memory. Fast & Furious 7 is set to be released in movie theaters on April 10, 2015.