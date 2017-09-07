People’s Choice Awards Might Add Favorite Comic Book Adaptation Category

While the Academy Awards might avoid comic book movies like the plague, the People's Choice Awards might soon give comic book movies their own awards category. In a poll currently taking place on the People's Choice Awards website, fans are able to vote for one of five different categories to be added to the 2014 People's Choice Awards. The five categories are Favorite Breakout Movie Star, Favorite On-Screen Duo, Favorite Reboot, Favorite Young Adult Movie, and Favorite Comic Book Adaptation. Voting for the new 2014 People's Choice Awards category ends on September 26, 2013. The People's Choice Awards does already have a Favorite Movie Superhero category, which was won by Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in 2013.