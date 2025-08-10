10 Pixar Movies That Are Totally Traumatizing

Pixar has long been praised for creating emotionally rich stories that entertain both kids and adults. But let’s be honest, sometimes it feels like the studio gets its kicks from ripping our hearts out of our chests. Over the past few decades, Pixar has made a name for itself not just through stunning animation and inventive storytelling, but by expertly targeting the tear ducts of every viewer who dared sit in a darkened theater with a box of popcorn and a connection to their feelings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether it’s the crushing reality of growing up, the gut punch of saying goodbye, or even the terrifying concept of non-existence, Pixar’s stories regularly pull on the most fragile threads of our emotional lives.

So, grab the pint of ice cream, prepare emotional support plushies and get cozy. Here are the 10 Pixar movies that left us a blubbering snot-covered mess.

10) Luca (2021)

At first glance, Luca looks like a breezy summer adventure set in a picturesque Italian seaside town. But dig a little deeper, and it’s a heart-ripping tale about identity, acceptance, and the painful moment when childhood friendships are forced to grow up.

The story of two sea monsters exploring life on land quickly becomes an allegory for the complex emotions of identity, belonging, and saying goodbye. The titular character and his best friend Alberto share an inseparable bond that mirrors the purest kind of childhood connection. But when Luca and Alberto go their separate ways at the end of the movie, the audience gets hit in the feels surprisingly hard. It’s that first real heartbreak of growing up, where paths diverge and the summer ends.

What’s most devastating isn’t what’s said, it’s what isn’t. The unspoken heartbreak, the supportive sacrifice, the train pulling away; it’s all classic Pixar emotional devastation, wrapped in summer nostalgia.

9) Finding Dory (2016)

If Finding Nemo was stressful, Finding Dory is an emotional gauntlet. The sequel centers around everyone’s favorite forgetful fish as she attempts to reunite with her long-lost parents. It’s a touching journey of self-discovery, but one that’s quietly devastating.

Watching Dory piece together fragmented memories of her childhood is heart-wrenching, especially the scenes with her parents, who leave a trail of seashells hoping one day she’ll find her way back. The journey is full of emotion, but what truly crushes viewers is the film’s quiet portrait of how isolating it is to live with a condition you don’t understand.

There’s a special kind of ache in watching a character doubt their own worth because of something they can’t control. Pixar nailed that. This time, the focus is on Dory as she pieces together fragmented memories to locate her parents.

When Dory whispers, “What if I forget you?” the stakes are no longer just about finding her family, they’re about keeping them in her mind. That fear of losing the people you love not because of death, but because of memory itself? That’s Pixar writing on another level.

The eventual reunion, with her parents waiting among shells, is a moment of pure emotional release. But getting there hurts.

8) Turning Red (2022)

On the surface, Turning Red is a hilarious and chaotic coming-of-age comedy about puberty, family, and, yes, a giant red panda. But underneath its vibrant visuals and catchy boy band bops, it’s a powerful exploration of generational trauma and the pain of growing up under pressure.

Set in early-2000s Toronto, the film introduces Mei, a 13-year-old girl torn between her cultural expectations and her own desires. Mei’s struggle to balance her own identity with the expectations of her family, especially her mother, Ming, is deeply relatable. The confrontation in the astral plane, where Mei literally has to choose between becoming her own person or continuing the cycle, is enough to break anyone who’s ever had a complicated relationship with their parents.

Ming, Mei’s mom, isn’t a villain, but her overbearing love creates invisible wounds. The movie provides a chance for emotional understanding for both parent and child.

For any child of immigrant parents or anyone who’s ever felt suffocated by the weight of expectations, Turning Red cuts deep. And unlike many Pixar stories, the “happy ending” here isn’t perfect harmony, it’s understanding, space, and growing pains. That’s real life.

7) The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Okay, so maybe The Good Dinosaur isn’t everyone’s favorite Pixar outing. But emotionally it belongs on this list as a heavy hitter.

This underrated film is a primal, stripped-down journey about fear, loss, and survival. The death of Arlo’s father when he’s swept away in a raging river is a traumatic early moment that sets the tone for the rest of the movie. The grief is immediate and unrelenting. What follows is a long, lonely trek that tackles themes of grief and finding the courage to move on.

There’s a sense of primal loneliness that permeates the entire film. Arlo’s journey is more survival tale than adventure, filled with terrifying storms, moments of doubt, and encounters that test the very core of his character.

And then there’s Spot. When Arlo helps him find a new family, only to watch him walk away, is a silent, brutal gut punch. There’s no dramatic score, dialogue or final hug. Just a quiet, lingering ache. Classic Pixar. For a film often overlooked, The Good Dinosaur reminds us that even the smallest goodbyes can leave the biggest marks.

6) WALL-E (2008)

Pixar’s WALL-E may be best known for its innovative storytelling and charming love story between two robots, but it’s a dystopian heartbreak hidden in plain sight.

The first half of the film is almost silent, with only the slightest musical interlude from WALL-E as he goes through his daily grind on an abandoned Earth. That hint of sound makes the abandonment and isolation even more prominent. His only companions are a cockroach and a worn-out VHS tape of happier simpler times for humans. That solitude, tinged with longing, is heartbreaking in itself.

When EVE enters the picture, it sparks something new. Finally, he has a connection.

Between them they find heart and friendship, but just when EVE and WALL-E grow close, he nearly loses everything, including his personality and memories. Watching EVE desperately try to “revive” WALL-E after his memory banks are wiped is absolutely soul-crushing.

It’s a film that says more with a single robotic blink than most dramas do with monologues.

5) Coco (2017)

You might remember Coco for its vibrant celebration of Dia de los Muertos, but the emotional depth of this movie hits far harder than expected.

The themes of death, memory, and legacy are explored with such poignancy that it’s almost impossible to walk away without sobbing. The final performance of “Remember Me” to a fading Mama Coco is the kind of scene that stops time. It’s a subtle yet crushing moment that underscores the importance of family, remembrance, and love that transcends generations.

But it’s not just the song that lands. It’s what it represents: legacy, remembrance, and the fear that those we love will one day be forgotten. The concept of “dying twice” when the last person to remember you passes away, is devastating — and all too real. Thanks for that realization, Pixar.

The movie ends on a hopeful note, but the emotional scars from the Land of the Dead journey most definitely stay with you.

4) Soul (2020)

Soul is one of Pixar’s most mature and introspective films. It’s the movie that makes grown adults rethink their entire life purpose over a cup of coffee.

The story follows Joe Gardner, a jazz musician who dies on the day he gets his big break and ends up in the “Great Before.” What follows is a deeply philosophical journey about purpose, passion, and what it really means to live.

Joe’s struggle isn’t about dying, it’s about realizing that he never truly lived when he was alive. His obsession with his life’s purpose made him miss the beauty in small, quiet moments. That truth hits like a truck. He’s the embodiment of the John Lennon quote — “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”

The sequence where Joe plays piano alone, finally appreciating the little things such as sunlight, breeze, and human connections, is the kind of emotional turn Pixar does best.

It’s a movie that leaves you thinking for days. And maybe even changing your life a little.

3) Toy Story 3 (2010)

You knew this one was coming.

The third installment of the Toy Story franchise remains one of Pixar’s most devastating films. From the terrifying incinerator scene — where the toys silently accept death — to the final goodbye between Andy and his childhood companions, it’s an emotional rollercoaster with no safety bar.

Ask any Millennial about Toy Story 3 and watch their face drop. That incinerator scene? Dude. As Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face what appears to be certain doom, they don’t panic or scream. They hold hands. They accept it. That level of emotional maturity? Terrifying and beautiful.

The final goodbye with Andy? Nah. Andy’s heartfelt monologue as he hands Woody and the gang to Bonnie is the ultimate mic drop on childhood nostalgia. As he says goodbye, we say goodbye. To toys, to youth, to everything

The emotional trauma is real. You don’t just cry in Toy Story 3. You mourn.

2) Inside Out (2015)

Leave it to Pixar to create a literal metaphor for depression and turn it into a family movie. And if you were a kid that had to move to a brand-new place at that point in your lives, this movie will cause you to spend 20 minutes ugly crying through the credits … Speaking from experience.

The film introduces Riley, an 11-year-old girl navigating a difficult move with her family. Internally, her emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust — are trying to manage her turmoil. The film’s message that it’s okay to not be okay is an important one, but it doesn’t make the journey any less painful.

And then there’s Bing Bong. The imaginary friend we didn’t know we needed until he sacrificed himself so Joy could escape the Memory Dump. We’re still recovering.

When Joy finally allows Sadness to take over, which allows Riley to finally open up to her parents, it is both powerful and psychologically accurate. It’s a moment that teaches the audience to allow sadness to come up, because suppressing it breaks us.

1) Up (2009)

There was no competition for the top spot. If you’ve seen Up, you know why.

The opening montage of Carl and Ellie’s life together is nothing short of masterful. In just a few wordless minutes, we watch them fall in love, build dreams, suffer loss, and grow old together only for Carl to be left alone. The music swells. The screen fades. And suddenly, you’re grieving.

The rest of Up is about Carl learning to live again. But everything that follows is colored by that beginning. Every moment with Russell, every adventure in the sky, carries the ghost of Ellie’s memory.

It’s a film about love, loss, and letting go. And no matter how many times you watch it, those first 10 minutes will ruin you.