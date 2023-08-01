The 50 Best Movies Streaming on Prime Video Right Now (August 2023)

There are quite a lot of movies to check out on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service, in case you haven't already noticed. The tech giant has put together a robust and wide-ranging library of films, licensing popular titles and producing its own original fare. There are so many movies it can be slightly overwhelming to try and narrow things down to find the best options. Don't worry, we're here to help. We set out to dig through all that Prime Video has to offer and pick out the best of the bunch. This isn't counting the films that you can buy or rent on Amazon, just those that are included as part of a Prime Video subscription, which comes standard with Amazon Prime. With so many different genres covered on Prime, the answer to that question isn't a simple one. Rather than simply list out a bunch of movies, we broke things down into several specific genres, finding the best of those genres that Prime has to offer. Below, you can check out the 50 best movies streaming on Prime right now!

Best Action Movies on Prime (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Top Gun: Maverick (2022) "After 30 years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads Top Gun's elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it." Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell No Time to Die (2021) "Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. But when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA asks for help, he finds himself facing off against a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology" Starring: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux Gladiator (2000) "A once great Roman commander is captured by the malevolent heir to the emperor's throne. Forced into exile, he trains as a gladiator in the hopes to one day enact his revenge." Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen Saving Private Ryan (1998) "Based on a World War II drama. US soldiers try to save their comrade, paratrooper Private Ryan, who's stationed behind enemy lines." Starring: Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon Pathaan (2023) "Indian RAW agent Pathaan gets to know of a major impending attack against India, mounted by a mercenary group led by the ruthless enigma Jim, who has a history of his own." Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Scarface (1983) "Al Pacino gives an unforgettable performance as one of the most ruthless gangsters of all time. Directed by Brian De Palma, Scarface lays bare the sordid power of the American drug scene." Starring: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer

Best Sci-fi & Fantasy Movies on Prime (Photo: Sony Pictures) Men in Black (1997) "A police officer joins a top secret government organization that patrols extraterrestrial interactions on Earth." Starring: Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D'Onofrio Nope (2022) "The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery." Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun Robocop (1987) "A policeman is killed and is resurrected as a half-human, half-robot supercop. He soon cleans the streets of crime and seeks revenge on the gang who killed him." Starring: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Dan O'Herlihy Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) "Donald Sutherland races to stop alien invaders who 'snatch' humans and take over their bodies in this scary 1978 remake." Starring: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy Attack the Block (2011) "South London teenager defend their neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials." Starring: John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker, Nick Frost The Northman (2022) "From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder." Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang Ghost in the Shell (1996) "2029 — a female government cyber agent and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of 'The Puppet Master — a computer virus capable of invading cybernetic brains and altering its victim's memory." Starring: Richard Epcar, Christopher Joyce, William Knight

Best Comedies on Prime (Photo: Universal Pictures) Shaun of the Dead (2004) "An aimless TV salesman and his friend battle zombies." Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Clue (1985) "Meet all the notorious suspects and discover all their foul play things. You'll love their dastardly doings as the bodies and the laughs pile up before your eyes. Featuring all three surprise endings!" Starring: Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan Jackass Forever (2022) "Older and grayer but not the wiser, Johnny Knoxville and the gang are back with new friends and celebrity guest stars for the most outrageous pranks and dangerous stunts ever. Get ready for a hilarious roller coaster ride where no one is safe!" Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius The Other Guys (2010) "Unlike their heroic counterparts on the force, desk-bound NYPD detectives Gamble and Hoitz garner no headlines as they work day to day. Gamble relishes his job as a paper pusher, but Hoitz is itching to get back on the street." Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Michael Keaton Licorice Pizza (2022) "The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973." Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman Galaxy Quest (1999) "The alumni cast of a cult space TV show have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help." Starring: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005) "Andy Stitzer has a pleasant life and a normal enough job, but at age 40, there's one thing he hasn't done. His sex-obsessed male co-workers embark on a journey to de-virginize him." Starring: Steve Carrell, Catherine Keener, Romany Malco, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd City Slickers (1991) "A trio of middle-aged men in search of their lost youth gets more than they bargained for during a two-week vacation on a cattle drive." Starring: Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern, Bruno Kirby Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020) "Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan." Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova

Best Horror Movies on Prime (Photo: Blumhouse) The Black Phone (2022) "A teenage boy is abducted by a sadistic killer and discovers a phone in his basement cell that allows him to communicate with the killer's previous victims." Starring: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) "In 1988, young sisters Katie and Kristi befriend an invisible entity who resides in their home." Starring: Chloe Csengery, Jessica Tyler Brown Smile (2022) "After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic patient incident, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing terrifying visions. As the lines between reality and nightmares blur, Rose must confront her troubling past to escape her chilling new reality." Starring: Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher Candyman (2021) "The housing projects of Cabrini Green neighborhood have been terrorized by a killer. Now, Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend have moved into a luxury loft in a now gentrified area. An encounter with a resident exposes Anthony to the story behind Candyman." Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris Train to Busan (2016) "Train to Busan is a harrowing zombie horror-thriller that follows a group of terrified passengers fighting their way through a countrywide viral outbreak, trapped on a suspicion-filled, blood-drenched bullet train ride to the Safe Zone... which may or may not still be there." Starring: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-Seok, Jung Yu-mi Hellraiser (1987) "Kirsty Cotton's family moves into an ancestral home and is terrorized by the resurrected corpse of her uncle, who requires the flesh of innocent victims to stay alive." Starring: Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, Andrew Robinson A Quiet Place Part II (2021) "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family continue their fight for survival in silence, now facing the terrors of the outside world in this suspenseful thriller directed by John Krasinski." Starring: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds The Fog (1980) "According to legend, six sailors killed when shipwrecked 100 years ago in Antonio Bay, California, will rise to avenge their deaths when a strange glowing fog appears." Starring: Adrienne Barbeau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janet Leigh

Best Dramas on Prime (Photo: Columbia Pictures) The Shawshank Redemption (1994) "Academy Award winner Tim Robbins stars in this Oscar-nominated drama about a banker who is wrongly convicted of the murder of his wife and her lover." Starring: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) "Leonardo DiCaprio delivers 'the best performance of his career' as a young stockbroker hungry for a life of non-stop thrills, where corruption was king and more was never enough." Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie Sorry to Bother You (2018) "In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, Black telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a macabre universe of 'powercalling' that leads to material glory." Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun The Sound of Metal (2020) "Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he things his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life." Starring: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) "Emmy winner Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Zack Gottsagen star in 'a modern-day Mark Twain fable that will melt your heart.'" Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gottsagen No Country for Old Men (2007) "A killer and a Texas lawman search for a hunter who stumbles upon $2 million in dirty money in this riveting Best Picture Oscar winner." Starring: Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Woody Harrelson

Best Family Movies on Prime (Photo: Warner Bros.) The Iron Giant (1999) "Something humongous is among us! A young boy rescues a huge robot which has rocketed to earth from space and tries to protect the genial giant from a nosey government agent." Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel How to Train Your Dragon (2010) "Hiccup, a young Viking, defies tradition and befriends his deadliest foe — a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, they fight against the odds to save their wolds in this feel-good hit." Starring: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler My Spy (2020) "My Spy follows JJ, a hardened CIA operative, who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious nine-year-old girl named Sophie after he is sent undercover to surveil her family." Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong The Goonies (1985) "Brothers uncover a treasure map, and with their friends, descend to a subterranean sea and an abandoned galleon in this fun-filled, fast-paced adventure." Starring: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan Mousehunt (1997) "Two brothers have plans for a decaying but historically important country house they inherited from their father but first must get ride of a clever little mouse who torments them from where it lives within the home's walls." Starring: Nathan Lane, Lee Evans, Christopher Walken

Best Romance Movies on Prime (Photo: Paramount) The Lost City (2022) "After being kidnapped by a villainous treasure hunter, a successful romance novelist is forced to team up with her cover model as they are swept into a cutthroat jungle adventure that proves stranger than fiction." Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe When Harry Met Sally (1989) "Two people meet and go their separate ways twice before they finally strike a friendship." Starring: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher The Big Sick (2017) "The Big Sick is based on the real-life courtship between Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gordon who fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash." Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano A Star Is Born (2018) "Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally. But even as Ally's career takes off, their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons." Starring: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott Crazy Rich Asians (2018) "Based on the acclaimed worldwide bestseller. Native New Yorker Rachel Chu accompanies her boyfriend to his best friend's wedding in Singapore and meets his family for the first time." Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan Silver Linings Playbook (2012) "After 8 months in an institution, Pat Solatano has lost everything. Determined to rebuild his life, things nevertheless get complicated when he meets Tiffany, a girl with problems of her own." Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro