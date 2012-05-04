Rejected Avengers Appear On Conan O’Brien Show

Conan O'Brien has been having a lot of fun with superhero movies of late. His latest sketch targets the upcoming blockbuster movie The Avengers. In the sketch, Conan takes a look at some of superheroes who didn't quite make the cut in joining The Avengers. The Rejected Avengers include such superheroes as Captain America Ferrera, Ghost Rider On An Old Timey Bicycle, Iron Deficiency Man, Incredible 36 Day Juice Fast Hulk, Flash Gordon Ramsay, and Mr. Fantastic's Grandmother. If only Nicolas Cage had gone with the Ghost Rider On An Old Timey Bicycle version, then maybe Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance would have done better at the box office. The Avengers is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 4, 2012, and we can officially confirm that none of the rejected Avengers make an appearance in the actual movie.