Robert Downey Jr. Rumored To Be In Assassin’s Creed Movie

Here's a rather interesting rumor. MoviePilot.com reported that Robert Downey Jr. had been cast in the role of Leonardo da Vinci in the Assassin's Creed movie. However, they have removed their original report, which might suggest that the information was inaccurate.

However, IGN has picked up the rumor, which has quickly been spreading around the Internet. According to the rumor, the Assassin's Creed movie could be similar to the events of Assassin's Creed II or its tie-ins, which included Da Vinci as a friend of Ezio Auditore.

Michael Fassbender has been attached to the leading role in the Assassin's Creed film, which means that the studio will likely be spending a pretty penny on star talent if the rumor is true. Of course, Robert Downey Jr. plays Iron Man for Marvel Studios in the Iron Man and Avengers movies, and Michael Fassbender plays Magneto for 20th Century Fox in the X-Men movies.

However, call us skeptical on this one, because previous reports have suggested that the film will actually be set in Spain at the time of the inquisition.

Assassin's Creed is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on August 7, 2015.