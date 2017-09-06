Robert Downey Jr.’s Only Regret Over Walking Out On Interview Is That He Didn’t Leave Sooner

In an appearance on the Howard Stern Show this week, Robert Downey Jr. talked about walking out on an interview with British journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, during his Avengers: Age of Ultron press tour. Seems that Downey Jr. isn't losing any sleep over abruptly ending the interview, which quickly went viral online.

"I just wish I'd left sooner," said Downey Jr. "Here's the thing. First of all, I don't even know that guy's name, but I know he pulled the same garbage on Tarantino, and Tarantino stayed in his chair and lit him up for five minutes. I'm one of those guys who I'm always assuming the social, kind of, decorum is in play. And that we're promoting a superhero movie, a lot of kids are going to see it, and that this has nothing to do with your creepy, dark agenda that I'm feeling all of a sudden, like, ashamed and obligated to accommodate your weirdo s**t."

Downey Jr also added, "So, I just realized to, I'm a fifty year old guy. I use fancy words on the Howard Stern Show, and yet, I'm completely un-evolved when it comes down to simple boundaries. Like, you know what, you're weirding me out, you are a bottom-feeding muckraker."

"The assumption is that there's a button that because you've sat down there you're going to be scrutinized like you're… you're a kiddie fiddler who's running for mayor," said Downey Jr. "What I have to do in the future is have to give myself permission to say, 'That is more than likely a syphilitic parasite, and I need to distance myself from this clown.' Otherwise, I'm probably going to put hands on somebody, and then there's a real story."