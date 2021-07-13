Scarlett Johansson's TikTok Impersonator Has Become Internet Sensation

✖

Scarlett Johansson's latest Marvel film is sadly also likely her last, as Black Widow is set before the character's death in the Avengers: Infinity War. You never know what could happen of course, but for the foreseeable future we aren't going to see Johansson in the fan-favorite role. That doesn't mean you can't see Johansson as Widow on TikTok though or in this case an incredibly close approximation of her, thanks to TikTok Johansson lookalike Kate Johansson, who has become a star on the platform and is taking over the internet with her videos, which include a number of videos as Black Widow (via Dexerto).

Kate has amassed over 5 million followers thanks to her videos, and the likeness is stunning at times. In some videos it's so uncanny you can't even blame some for thinking it's actually Scarlett at first glance. Kate has fun with it, and even made a video in response to someone who said she was "Scarlett from Wish".

She's done a number of videos in one of several Black Widow costumes, including one where she did the "You're probably wondering" commentary over her death in Infinity War. There are also plenty of videos where she is just having fun in the costume, including several dance videos to Bills, Bills, Bills from Destiny's Child. Also yes, that song might have just ended up in my playlist, because I forgot how infectious it is.

It would actually be kind of cool to see Kate and Scarlett in a video together, so here's hoping that happens sometime down the line.

As for Black Widow, Scarlett recently revealed that this is goodbye to her MCU character, and it's nice to leave something while it is still popular.

"Honestly, I feel like it's always, it feels great to leave a party when it's still raging and I think that this film [Black Widow] feels very much like it's alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it," Johansson told ComicBook.com. "I feel really happy with the work that we've done for this decade of time and, you know, it's bitter sweet to say, 'Goodbye,' but if you love something, you need to set it free!"

You can catch Scarlett's final run as Natasha in Black Widow, which is in theaters now.