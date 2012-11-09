Skyfall Wins Critics’ Choice Award For Best Action Movie

While all the year's top-grossing movies might have been shut out of the Best Picture nomination category at the Oscars, the Critics' Choice Awards have a category that recognizes big budget blockbusters. Nominees in the Best Action Movie category for the Critics' Choice Awards included The Avengers, The Dark Knight Rises, Looper, and Skyfall. The Avengers, The Dark Knight Rises, and Skyfall were the three highest grossing films of 2012 at the worldwide box office. In fact, they were the only three films to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office in 2012. Skyfall was the winner of the Critics' Choice Award for Best Action Movie.