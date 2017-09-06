Stan Lee Offered Role In Kevin Smith’s Clerks III

Will Stan Lee be in Clerks III? It certainly looks like that is a strong possibility. In a podcast interview with Kevin Smith, Stan Lee mentioned that Kevin Smith hadn't invited him to be in any of his other movies since Mallrats. Well, Smith wasted no time in extending a new invitation. Kevin Smith said, "I'm writing Clerks III, and you've got a part." After Stan Lee excitedly exclaimed "Wow," Kevin Smith added, " Yes, and you're in the first…I think it's like the first ten minutes." While Stan Lee didn't officially say he was taking the role, he acted enthusiastic about the offer, so it's probably a good bet that he will. Even though Stan Lee might not have been in a Kevin Smith movie since Mallrats, he has made a couple of guest appearances on Kevin Smith's Comic Book Men TV show. It was also revealed on the podcast that Stan Lee is recording a couple lines of dialogue for Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie. Be sure to check out the entire podcast interview, as Kevin Smith and Stan Lee talk about a wide range of topics. It's especially interesting to hear Stan Lee talk about how the perception of people working in the comic book industry has changed over the years. While people use to walk away when he told them he was a comic book writer, now they invite him to give speeches at colleges.