3 Star Wars Characters That Still Need Their Own Spinoff

Star Wars has become one of the most sprawling and beloved franchises in history, captivating audiences for nearly five decades. While the Skywalker Saga is typically the main focus of projects, the universe continues to grow with new series and films exploring different corners of the galaxy in different eras. From the gritty reality of the early Rebellion of Star Wars: Andor to the New Republic series such as Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: The Mandalorian, fans are being treated to a range of stories that are just as exciting as the originals. Yet, with such a vast galaxy and a massive cast of characters from many different mediums of Star Wars entertainment, there are still many whose journeys are waiting to continue on screen.

These three characters are long overdue for their own dedicated spinoffs, promising fresh perspectives and untold adventures within the Star Wars lore.

3. Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon Jinn, a maverick Jedi Master with a deep connection to the Living Force, played perhaps the most integral role in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. His wisdom, unconventional methods, and spiritual understanding set him apart from the more rigid Jedi Council. A series exploring his earlier missions as a young Jedi Knight, his time as Count Dooku’s Padawan, or even the years leading up to discovering Anakin Skywalker, would give fans insights into the Jedi Order’s philosophy and the Force itself as seen through an unorthodox Jedi.

Such a series could explore Qui-Gon’s unique perspective on the Force and how those views developed. Was he always an outlier among the Jedi, or did an event or series of events shape his philosophy? Perhaps encounters with ancient prophecies such as the one regarding Chosen One, or his interactions with different cultures across the galaxy who interpreted the Force differently made him the unique Jedi he was. A series about Qui-Gon would not only expand upon a beloved character, but also give deeper context for the events leading up to the prequel trilogy by using Qui-Gon as the physical representation of the subtle shifts within the Jedi Order that ultimately contributed to its downfall.

2. Padmé Amidala

Padmé Amidala’s political astuteness, her unwavering integrity, and deep commitment to democracy over all else were central points in the prequel era. While her tragic forbidden romance with Anakin Skywalker typically eclipses the other detailed aspects of her as a character, Padmé’s devoted life as a senator and her deep bond with her handmaidens are untold stories waiting to come to life. Drawing from E.K. Johnston’s “Queen’s Trilogy” book series— Queen’s Shadow, Queen’s Peril, and Queen’s Hope— a series could explore her early days as a teenage queen, her growth as a politician, and her eventual role in the Galactic Senate.

This spinoff would also shed a light on galactic politics in the same way Andor did with Mon Mothma and the challenges of balancing leadership and a personal life. But perhaps the most crucial and frequently overlooked part of Padmé’s story is the role of her handmaidens— not just as bodyguards, but as confidantes, political advisors, and Padmé’s closest friends. Such a series would rectify issues in the prequels that focus more on Padmé’s love life than political influence and shine a light on her strength, intelligence, and dedication to justice.

1. Cal Kestis

Cal Kestis, the hero of the highly acclaimed Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor video games, is a young survivor of Order 66 who embarks on a journey to rebuild the Jedi Order, bringing together an unexpected and eccentric found family along the way. His story is filled with complex character development, intense lightsaber duels, and encounters with both new and familiar faces in the Star Wars universe, including Darth Vader. Bringing Cal into live-action would be a natural progression for his character and a treat for fans who have long since speculated where Cal could pop up in the Disney+ corner of the universe.

A live-action series could either be an adaptation of the games, or bridge the gap between the games, exploring his ongoing struggles with his past, his growth as a Jedi Knight, and his continued fight against the Galactic Empire. It would be the perfect setting for a deeper exploration of his relationships with his crew (all of whom would be fantastic in live-action), his connection to the Force, and the challenges of being a fugitive Jedi in a galaxy where hope is scarce.

