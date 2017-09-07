Star Wars Episode VII: The David Oyelowo As Lando Calrissian’s Son Rumor Gets Really Interesting

At various Comic Con appearances, Billy Dee Williams has made it very clear that he has not yet signed a deal to return as Lando Calrissian for Star Wars Episode VII. However, if the call does come, Billy Dee Williams has also indicated he would be happy to return. At Dragon Con in August, Billy Dee Williams suggested the possibility of Lando Calrissian having a Jedi daughter. However, at the Nashville Comic Con in October, Billy Dee Williams changed his tune to the idea of Lando Calrissian having a villain son. In a Comicbook.com exclusive we quoted Billy Dee Williams as saying, "My idea was to come back with a daughter who was a Jedi, a beautiful daughter who was a Jedi. But then somebody else came up with the idea of having a son, who's a villain, which would be very interesting." What caused Billy Dee Williams to flip from daughter to son? Who was this mysterious person who came up with the idea of a villain son? Well, here's one thing. It's been rumored that David Oyelowo has auditioned for Star Wars Episode VII. When news of Oyelowo's audition broke, Internet speculation immediately pointed to Oyelowo potentially being cast as Lando Calrissian's son. When EOnline asked the actor about the Star Wars Episode VII casting rumor, Oyelowo didn't exactly deny the rumor. "Everyone is asking me about Star Wars," said Oyelowo. "The breaking news is J.J. Abrams is going to give you that breaking news." However, things got even more interesting when EOnline asked Oyelowo about who his favorite character was from Star Wars. Oyelowo indicated that it was Lando Calrissian. "Because he looks like me," said Oyelowo with a smile. Here's another thing. It's rumored that Han Solo's daughter will be the female lead in Star Wars Episode VII. Wouldn't it be interesting if Lando Calrissian had a son, and Solo's daughter and Calrissian's son were in conflict? If you add together Billy Dee Williams mysteriously changing from promoting the idea of a Jedi daughter to promoting the idea of a villain son and Oyelowo specifically dropping a hint about his resemblance to Lando Calrissian, then the whole rumor about Oyelowo playing Lando Calrissian's son just got a whole lot more real.