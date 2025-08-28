5 Star Wars Villains That Aren’t Canon (But Should Be)

The Star Wars galaxy is known for its legendary villains, from the sinister Darth Sidious to the iconic Darth Vader. But for every on-screen antagonist, there’s a universe of non-canon characters who have captivated fans for years. These individuals, born from books, comics, and video games, have complex backstories that make them fan favorites among those familiar with the non-canon Legends/Extended Universe continutity, which refers to any Star Wars content produced before 2014 (with the exception of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the prequel films). These characters have stories that could enrich the official Star Wars canon, while also introducing new and high-stakes threats in the same way the franchise has done with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While they may not be part of the current continuity, these seven characters have a long-lasting impact on Star Wars as a whole and would be exciting additions to canon.

5. Mara Jade

Mara Jade’s journey began as the Emperor’s Hand— a highly-trained assassin and Force-sensitive servant to Palpatine. After the Empire’s fall, she initially set out to kill Luke Skywalker, whom she blamed for the Emperor’s death. Her complex motivations and her unique relationship with the Force set her apart from a typical mustache-twirling villain.

Over time, Mara’s character arc evolved from a vengeful assassin into a key ally and, eventually, Luke’s wife. While she ultimately became a hero, her past as a ruthless assassian would translate pefectly to current canon. While she may not be able to have the same exact backstory in the current Star Wars universe as she does in Legends, slightly retooling her history and introducing her as an antagnoist during the Imperial era and showing her reaction to the Rebellion would be a fascinating storyline for a series.

4. Onimi

Onimi was a member of the Yuuzhan Vong, a race of invaders from wild space. He served as the personal “shaper” to Supreme Overlord Shimrra Jamaane, but secretly held the true power from behind the scenes. Onimi’s dark influence and mastery of the Yuuzhan Vong’s biotechnology made him a terrifying and unpredictable villain.

What makes Onimi so unique among other villains is his physical weakness, which he compensates for with cunning and psychological manipulation. His role as the hidden leader behind a tyrant is a fresh take on the classic villain archetype. His story could introduce a new level of horror to the Star Wars universe unlike any we’ve seen before.

3. Ysanne Isard

Ysanne Isard, the director of Imperial Intelligence, was a brilliant and ruthless strategist who took control of the Empire after the Emperor’s death. Known as the “Iceheart” for her cold and calculating nature, she was a master manipulator and a force of nature in her own right. Her control of the Empire from behind the scenes made her a constant threat and showed just how intelligent she really was.

Isard’s influence was not due to any Force-based powers, but instead from her political expertise and personal cruelty. Her willingness to use biological weapons, torture, and widespread surveillance made her one of the most detestable villains in the Expanded Universe. Her introduction into canon would add a political thriller element to the Star Wars saga in the same vein as Star Wars: Andor.

2. Admiral Natasi Daala

Admiral Daala, a brilliant military strategist and both mistress and protégé to Grand Moff Tarkin, was an Imperial leader who launched a series of devastating campaigns against the New Republic. Unlike many of her contemporaries, she was not driven by the Force or Sith, but by a firm belief in the superiority of the Empire and its military might.

What makes Daala interesting as a character is her relentless ambition and her complicated relationship with Tarkin. Her unwillingness to call of any attacks made her a thorn in the side of the New Republic for years after Tarkin’s death. Her introduction into canon would bring a purely military antagonist to the forefront, showing that the fight with the Empire didn’t end with Palpatine’s death.

1. Darth Nihilus

Known as the Lord of Hunger, Darth Nihilus was a Sith Lord who became a wound in the Force itself. His existence came with an insatiable hunger for Force energy, which he drained from planets and living beings to sustain himself (think Galactus for Star Wars). He wasn’t driven by power or ideology but by a horrific, existential need.

Nihilus’ power is tied to his unique form of Force manipulation, making him a truly memorable and terrifying villain. He’s not a person in the traditional sense, but a force of nature—a void that consumes everything. With the recent High Republic publishing initiative novels centering around creatures that also feed off of the Force (the Nameless), Nihilus would be a perfect way to continue that sort of storyline. His eerie, silent presence and horrifying power would make him a perfect antagonist for a dark and unsettling Star Wars story.