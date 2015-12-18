Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Turns 63 Years Old Today

While Mark Hamill has appeared in a variety of movie and TV roles through the years, there is one role that stands above all others. In the original Star Wars trilogy, Hamill played Luke Skywalker, a character which has stood the test of time and entertained many generations.

Hamill will be returning to the Luke Skywalker role in Star Wars Episode VII, which is currently filming in the UK. In addition to Star Wars, Hamill has been involved in a number of comic book related projects. Hamill recently completed filming for Mark Millar's Kingsman: The Secret Service. Hamill has also starred as a voice actor in a number of animated features. One of Hamill's most famous voice roles is the character of The Joker, which he has voiced in a number of DC Comics animated projects.

On that note, we thought it might be fun to include the clip below, which shows Hamill doing a voice dialogue between Luke Skywalker and The Joker.

Mark Hamill was born on September 25, 1951 in Oakland, California. He turns 63 years old today.

Happy Birthday Mark Hamill!