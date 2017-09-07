Star Wars’ Princess Leia Welcomed In Song By Disney Princesses

There have been a lot of parody videos inspired by Disney's $4.05 billion acquisition of Lucasfilm. As can be expected, most of the parody videos seem to revolve around the basic premise of existing Disney characters interacting with the new Star Wars characters. Of all the Disney/Star Wars parody videos, here is one of the better ones, which actually incorporates a catchy musical tune. In the "Disney Princess Leia - Stars Wars Disney Princesses!" video, Snow White, Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Aurora welcome Princess Leia as a Disney Princess through song. They offer some helpful advice on the standards that she will have to live up to. The video was uploaded to YouTube by AVbyte, and it stars Sarah Moliski as Aurora, Stephanie Kenna as Leia, Molly Gallagher as Ariel, Elizabeth Oldak as Belle, Tiger Darrow as Snow White, and Tanja Nagler as Cinderella. The original Music and lyrics are by Antonius Nazareth, and the video was directed and edited by Vijay Nazareth.