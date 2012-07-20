The Dark Knight Rises And The Avengers Nominated For Critics’ Choice Awards

The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) has announced the nominees for the 18th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards. While comic book movies got overlooked by the BFCA in the Best Movie category, they did make it into other categories. In the Best Action Movie category, both The Dark Knight Rises and The Avengers were nominated. Both films were also nominated in the Best Visual Effects category. Comic book movie actors and actresses also received nominations for their performances in some of the Action categories. In the Best Actor in an Action Movie category, Christian Bale was nominated for The Dark Knight Rises and Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for The Avengers. In the Best Actress in an Action Movie category, Anne Hathaway was nominated for The Dark Knight Rises. The winners will be announced live at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards ceremony on Thursday, January 10, 2013 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The show will broadcast live on The CW Network at 8 PM ET.