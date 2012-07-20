The Dark Knight Rises, The Avengers, & Amazing Spider-Man Dominate People’s Choice Awards Nominations

The people have spoken, and it turns out that they really, really like comic book movies. Nominees for the People's Choice Awards 2013 were announced this morning at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. Prior to the announcement, fans cast more than 93 million votes to pick new categories and determine the nominees. In the Favorite Movie category, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Avengers, The Dark Knight Rises, The Hunger Games, and Snow White and the Huntsman were nominated, which means comic book movies claimed three of the five spots. In the Favorite Action Movie category, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Avengers, The Dark Knight Rises, The Hunger Games, and Men in Black 3 were nominated, which means comic book movies claimed four of the five spots. In the Favorite Movie Franchise category, The Avengers, The Dark Knight, The Hunger Games, Madagascar, and Spider-Man were all nominated, which means comic book movies claimed three of the five spots. In the various acting and other movie categories, comic book movies were also well represented. For instance, in the Favorite Action Movie Star category, it was a clean sweep for comic book movies with Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Robert Downey Jr., and Will Smith picking up nominations. There were also a couple special categories playing specifically to superhero movies. In the Favorite Movie Superhero category, Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Christian Bale as Batman, Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man were all nominated. In the Favorite Face of Heroism category, Anne Hathaway, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Stewart, and Scarlett Johansson were all nominated. Fans can vote in all 48 categories beginning now through December 14, 2012. The winners will be announced during the live broadcast of the People's Choice Award 2013 from the Nokia Theater L.A. Live on Wednesday, January 9, 2013 from 9 PM to 11 PM ET on CBS.