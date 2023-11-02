The First LEGO Jurassic World Sets Unveiled For January 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's hard to believe, but 2024 is right around the corner, so you won't have to wait long to get your hands on the new LEGO Jurassic World sets that are slated for release on January 1st. The hot ticket item will undoubtedly be the 76964 Dinosaur Fossils: T-Rex Skull (577 pieces), which we hope will be the first set in a series. There's also the 76963 Baby Dinosaur Rescue Center playset, which includes 139 pieces.

The Dinosaur Fossils: T-Rex Skull set is actually reasonably priced by LEGO standards at $39.99. It features a T-Rex skull with an opening jaw, a stand with an information plaque, a hidden 'amber' piece at the back of the model and a 'fossilized' footprint. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop starting at 12am ET on January 1st.

The Baby Dinosaur Rescue Center playset includes 5 dinosaur toy figures (baby Ankylosaurus, Triceratops and Velociraptor, a small Velociraptor and an adult Pteranodon, plus Darius and Sammy minifigures), a brick-built, 4-wheel-drive off-road vehicle, feeding area with a shed wall and a research area with solar panels, cave wall and a computer workstation. It will also be available to order here at the LEGO Shop starting at 12am ET on January 1st for $39.99.

On a related note, the highly anticipated 10326 LEGO Icons Natural History Museum was recently revealed, and it is loaded with fun exhibits like a giant brick-built Brachiosaurus skeleton in a 4,014-piece build. It is available to pre-order here at the LEGO Shop priced at $299.99. It's slated to ship on December 1st, so expect that pre-order window to close ahead of the official launch at 12am ET on the launch date. Details about the set can be found below.

The Natural History Museum is a two-story structure that includes dual atriums, a removable roof and middle floor. "To the right of the entrance, visitors are welcomed by a giant brick-built Brachiosaurus skeleton. This dinosaur is so large, its neck rises above the first floor and stretches into the second. It's flanked by several smaller exhibits including a sabretooth skull, a fossil, and yes, even dinosaur eggs. Up on the landing, the museum's geology section showcases a colourful array of quartz, geodes, stalagmites and spotlighting a cutaway of the earth and its molten core."

"Heading up to the second floor, witness a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket, a detailed orrery of the solar system, and a diorama of a future space base. Up on the roof, the museum's curator recounts their experiences and travels in their detailed office writing memoirs."

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases for October 1st here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. You can sign up for LEGO Insiders program right here (free to join) to get additional perks on purchases from LEGO.