The Late Christopher Reeve’s Birthday Is Today

If Christopher Reeve were still alive, he would be turning 62 years old today. While comic book movies might seem commonplace in the current day and age, Reeve in many ways is the father of comic book movies. Superman the Movie was the first movie to make the world believe that a man could fly.

For children of the seventies and eighties, Christopher Reeve was the Man of Steel. He brought a sense of humbleness, character, and honor to the character of Superman. Reeve played Clark Kent/Superman in four different films.

In 1995, Reeve was injured after being thrown from a horse during an equestrian competition. Reeve spent his remaining life as a quadriplegic, but he continued to embody the same characteristics of a Superman, founding the Christopher Reeve Foundation and serving as an inspiration for many.

Reeve passed away on October 10, 2004 due to heart failure at the age of 52. Reeve was born on September 25, 1952 in New York City, New York.

Happy Birthday to the late, great Christopher Reeve. He may have flown away from this world, but he will never be forgotten.