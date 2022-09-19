The Little Mermaid Sebastian's Concert Funko Pop Drops As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney fans and Funko collectors will definitely want to grab this new Funko Pop of Sebastian from the 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid. It features Sebastian getting ready to conduct a concert featuring King Triton's seven daughters, which ends up being six after Ariel fails to show up. It's an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 with a release date set for January. Note that US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout.

Fortunately for Sebastian and King Triton, we've found Ariel in another Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop. Turns out that she did show up, but nobody could see her because she's translucent. Indeed, the blue translucent deco of this Funko Pop makes Ariel look as though she's made of water. If you love it, the only place you can grab one is here at Entertainment Earth for $13.99 with a release date set for October.

As for The Little Mermaid, don't forget that a live action movie is in the works. It follows in the footsteps of Aladdin and The Lion King, which recently had live-action remakes, as well as the new takes on Mulan and Cruella. The upcoming movie's star-studded cast includes Halle Bailey as Ariel, Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay (Disney-Pixar's Luca) as Flounder, Awkwafina (Marvel's Shang-Chi) as the voice of Scuttle, Jonah Hauer-King (TV's Little Women) as Prince Eric, and Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as the villainous sea witch Ursula.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26, 2023. You can keep up with the latest news on the film right here.