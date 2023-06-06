The Marvels Totally Awesome Hulk Hasbro Build-A-Figure Wave Unveiled

Hasbro is gearing up for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels with a new Build-A-Figure wave in their Marvel Legends lineup. The wave includes seven action figures overall, three of which are based on characters as they will appear in The Marvels. These figures include Captain Marvel, Photon and Ms. Marvel, with comic book-inspired figures of Marvel Boy, Karnak, Commander Rogers, and Iron Man (Heroes Return) rounding out the set. Most of these figures comes with at least one Build-A-Figure part that can be used to build a comics-inspired Totally Awesome Hulk (Amadeus Cho) figure.

A full breakdown of The Marvels BAF figure wave from Hasbro can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Pre-orders are expected to go live tomorrow, June 7th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). You'll also find direct links to the figures on Amazon via the list. Note that these links will not be active until sometime after the launch.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN MARVEL ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: Captain Marvel is a powerful solo act, but now has a real shot at redemption as team member of The Marvels! Includes figure, 4 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PHOTON ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: Monica Rambeau's life changed forever at Westview, where her exposure to reality-altering energy imbued her with the power to perceive and manipulate all energy along the electromagnetic spectrum. Includes figure, 2 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MS. MARVEL ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: Kamala Khan has encountered much in her Ms. Marvel adventures, but nothing could prepare her for a cosmic adventure alongside her idol Captain Marvel! Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL BOY ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: A Kree warrior from an alternate reality, Noh-Varr aka Marvel Boy is the self-appointed protector of Earth and member of the Young Avengers. Includes figure, 2 comics-inspired accessories and 2 Build-A-Figure parts.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S KARNAK ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: Through mental discipline, the Inhuman known as Karnak has mastered the ability to perceive the flaws and weak points in any person or object. Includes figure, 2 comics-inspired accessories and 2 Build-A-Figure parts.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES COMMANDER ROGERS ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: Steve Rogers is chosen to take a lead role in global security after the dissolution of Norman Osbron's corrupt H.A.M.M.E.R. agency. Includes figure, 1 comics-inspired accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (HEROES RETURN) ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon: Following his apparent demise at the hands of Onslaught alongside the other Avengers, Tony Stark returns home with a new armor and new focus. Includes figure and 4 comics-inspired accessories, including alternate hands and 2 blast FX.

What is The Marvels about?

Marvel Studios describes the film as follows, "In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon, who are currently cast in mystery roles."

The Marvels recently got delayed until November and released a brand new poster that shows off the three titular characters including Captain Marvel (Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Vellani). While we probably won't see a trailer for The Marvels until later in the year, Larson had a discussion with Entertainment Weekly where she revealed that Vellani is her favorite person on the planet.

"Iman [Vellani] is the future," Larson told the magazine. "She is the perfect Ms. Marvel and the most incredible person and castmate. I'm so excited for her success and I'm so excited to see what she will do with her life because she can do anything she wants. She's one of my favorite people on this earth."

The Marvels is set to be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.