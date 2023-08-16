Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Adds Snowman Jack and Carolers Moment

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Unfortunately, Funko's annual halfway to Halloween 'Funkoween' event was cancelled this year, but some of the Pop figures that would have been released around that time have trickled out over the last couple of months. The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary wave was certainly one of them, because no Funkoween event would have been complete without NBX. Wave 1 was released back in June, and Wave 2 launched earlier this month as part of Funko's weekly Wednesday drops. Now, a Deluxe Snowman Jack / Carolers Funko Pop Moment has been added to the lineup, and you can grab one right here at Entertainment Earth.

Several new Pops were added to The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary Funko Pop lineup, including an exclusive Santa Jack Skellington that's peppermint-scented. It follows a pumpkin spice-scented Pumpkin King Pop exclusive that was released as part of the original wave. A full breakdown can be found below complete with pre-order links.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 2:

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 1:

While rumors regarding a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas have swirled for years, there has been no confirmation thus far. However, Tim Burton fans have Beetlejuice 2 to look forward to. Star Michael Keaton recently spoke with Empire about the film's use of practical effects.

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton shared. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."