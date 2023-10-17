Last Call For The Nightmare Before Christmas Fashion Collections For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, which means that you might see even more NBX than usual this Halloween. We have certainly seen a ton of new fashion options from Hot Topic and BoxLunch, who have launched wave after wave of awesome new designs. However, if you don't have a brick and mortar location nearby and you want to get them in time for Halloween, time is almost up.

The window for "guaranteed" standard shipping at Hot Topic and Box Lunch in time for Halloween cuts off on October 18th at 11:59 pm PT / 2:59am ET. You can shop the Halloween collection at BoxLunch right here and at Hot Topic right here. Details about their recent The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus collections can be found below.

The latest NBX collection from Hot Topic and Her Universe / Our Universe include a new hoodie, varsity jacket, baseball jersey, waistcoat, strappy pants, and more. All of the new pieces in Hot Topic's The Nightmare Before Christmas collection are bold in black and white, and we think that fans will be especially excited about the Jack and Sally split hoodie, the Pumpkin King varsity jacket, and the Jack Shaker crossbody bag. You can shop the entire lineup right here at Hot Topic now.

Highlights of the first wave of the new NBX collection at Hot Topic include the Oogie Booge drape cardigan, which features a hood and glow-in-the-dark worms and stitches. There's also a glow-in-the-dark hoodie dress, split hoodie, men's cardigan, and jeans. Again, you can shop it all right here at Hot Topic now. Inside that link you'll also find some of the previously released The Nightmare Before Christmas items designed by Her Universe / Our Universe.

As for BoxLunch, standout items in their The Nightmare Before CHristmas apparel lineup include a casino jacket featuring Disney's Jack Skellington as Jack of Spades, a Team Jack hockey jersey in Halloween colors, Jack & Zero Wavy Black/White Colorblock Crewneck, a Sally cosplay cardigan, Sally patterned smock dress, and a Sally striped flannel depicting Sally's apothecary on the back. You can shop the BoxLunch NBX apparel collection right here.

In addition to the fashion collections, Disney is marking the NBX milestone anniversary with new 30th-anniversary collectibles, a limited-edition Starbucks tumbler, a brand new 4K UHD Blu-ray release and more. ABC will air The Nightmare Before Christmas on October 22nd at 8 p.m. ET, followed by airings on the Disney Channel on October 28th and December 11th. You can also relive the magic in theaters on October 20th.

On a related note, and Hot Topic also produced a fashion collection inspired by Hocus Pocus for the 2023 Halloween season./ You can shop all of the new Hocus Pocus fashions right here at Hot Topic now. Hot Topic's sister site BoxLunch also has some great new Hocus Pocus items in stock this year.

In other The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary merch news, we've seen some spectacular drops like the first The Nightmare Before Christmas 4K Blu-ray, a collection of Funko Pops, and a 13-foot animated Jack Skellington Halloween decoration. You can keep up with the latest NBX merch right here.

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."

Hocus Pocus Sequels

It took nearly 30 years, but Hocus Pocus did eventually spawn a sequel. 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 saw the return of Midler, Parker, Najimy, and Doug Jones, with the characters once again descending on the town of Salem. The film was released exclusively on Disney+ and quickly became the biggest original movie in the streamer's history.

Given the success of Hocus Pocus 2, it should come as no surprise that a third film is in the works at Disney. Hocus Pocus 3 will be bringing back the director and one of the writers from the hit sequel, with both Anne Fletcher and Jen D'Angelo reportedly returning for the next film.

As of right now, there has been no word as to which characters could appear in Hocus Pocus 3. The Sanderson Sisters are the cornerstone of the franchise, and Hocus Pocus 2 ended up establishing a new trio of main characters. There are also the teens from the original film that didn't make an appearance in the sequel, but could turn up for the third film.

The Nightmare Before Christmas and both Hocus Pocus films are available to stream on Disney+.