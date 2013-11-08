Thor: The Dark World’s Jaimie Alexander Talks Revealing Dress, Mopping Up Vomit, & Getting Hit On By Chicks

Before landing a role in Thor: The Dark World, Jaimie Alexander had a somewhat less glamorous job. On Thursday night's Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Alexander provided some insight into her past. "I was bartending at a bar. You'll like this. It was called Happy Endings," said Alexander. "I used to mop up vomit at this bar. By the way I'm from Texas, and I had to work at a Ohio State football bar. I don't know if you know anything about football, but it was like going to hell." Alexander added, "So, anyway I was bartending there. Got fired on a Sunday. That's a different show. I'm not going to tell you how. But then I got hired on a Monday for Thor, so it's the weirdest thing." In regards to the revealing dress that Alexander wore at the Thor: The Dark World premiere, Leno asked if she knew it was going to cause such a stir. Alexander joked, "What dress? That thing." When Leno asked how the dress even stayed on, Alexander explained, "Well, there was a lot of toupee tape." Leno quipped, "I don't see the toupee." Alexander replied, "That's good, Jay. I didn't want anybody to see the toupee." Then, Leno asked Alexander if she wore anything under dress, like underwear. "There was something under there," explained Alexander. When Leno asked how she walked in the dress without things moving around, Alexander quipped, "Very carefully, flexing every muscle that I don't have." When Leno asked if guys came up and flirted with her, Alexander said, "No, I get hit on by a lot of chicks though."