Thor: The Dark World’s Tom Hiddleston Does Saturday Night Live In South Korea

By Scott Johnson

Last night, Tom Hiddleston killed on Saturday Night Live….in South Korea. While the United States got a rerun last night for SNL, South Korea got a brand new episode featuring Loki himself. Fortunately, a skit from the episode has been uploaded to YouTube, so the rest of the world gets to see a little bit of Tom Hiddleston on SNL. In the video (via Geekosystem), Hiddleston dances to K-Pop. Hiddleston is only the third non-Korean to ever star on SNL Korea. The music in the video is Crayon Pop's "Bar Bar Bar." K-Pop star Jay Park and comedian Kim Min Kyo also appear in the skit.

