Thor: The Dark World’s Tom Hiddleston Does Saturday Night Live In South Korea

Last night, Tom Hiddleston killed on Saturday Night Live….in South Korea. While the United States got a rerun last night for SNL, South Korea got a brand new episode featuring Loki himself. Fortunately, a skit from the episode has been uploaded to YouTube, so the rest of the world gets to see a little bit of Tom Hiddleston on SNL. In the video (via Geekosystem), Hiddleston dances to K-Pop. Hiddleston is only the third non-Korean to ever star on SNL Korea. The music in the video is Crayon Pop's "Bar Bar Bar." K-Pop star Jay Park and comedian Kim Min Kyo also appear in the skit.