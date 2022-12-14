Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook Gift Set Deal Hits The Danger Zone

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Top Gun: Maverick has been an absolute juggernaut at the box office, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically and the top film of 2022 according to the National Board of Review. The film will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on December 22nd, but you can already own the film on Blu-ray. Die-hard superfans can also grab the limited edition Top Gun Steelbook giftset here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $99.96, which is 29% off the list price and an all-time low. Needless to say, the need for speed is crucial here if you are thinking about this set as a holiday gift.

The Top Gun Superfan Collection includes includes two SteelBook cases with both 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs of Top Gun and Top Gun Maverick along with to Digital copies of each film. There are also collectibles like dog tags, a leather "Maverick" keyring, magnetic decals, coasters and photos. If it's too rich for your blood, there are plenty of additional options below.

If you're all in on the 4K UHD+Digital Blu-ray, you pre-order Top Gun: Maverick in a SteelBoook edition, 2-Movie Collection, and a Standard edition. The film is also available on standard Blu-ray. A breakdown of these options and where to pre-order them are as follows:

Special Features:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Cleared For Take Off – Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G's in a fighter plane.

Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick-Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!

A Love Letter To Aviation – Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.

Forging The Darkstar – Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.

Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival-Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

"Hold My Hand" – Lady Gaga Music Video-Watch Lady Gaga's music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

"I Ain't Worried" – OneRepublic Music Video-Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer – We all share the same fate. Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise. Coming to theatres 2023.

Spencer Perry reviewed Top Gun: Maverick for ComicBook.com, and gave the film a 4.5 out of 5 noting:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

The synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick reads: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."