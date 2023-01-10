New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Core Class Figures Are On Sale Now

Hasbro has added two new Studio Series Core Class figures to their lineup inspired by the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Arcee and Freezer are available to pre-order now, and you'll be able to find them via the following retailer links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout during the month of January 2023. Note that Entertainment Earth also has a Studio Series Core Class case for $99.99 that includes Arcee, Freezer, and Rumble.

Transformers Studio Series Core Class Arcee ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The new Studio Series Arcee action figure stands 3.5" tall and can convert from robot to motorcycle mode in 11 steps. The figure includes a blaster accessory that can attach in both modes."

Transformers Studio Series Core Class Terrorcon Freezer ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The new Studio Series Terrorcon Freezer action figure stands 3.5" tall and features classic conversions between robot and 3 different Cybertronian weapon modes. The figure can attach to other Studio Series figures in robot or vehicle mode as a battle weapon."



Following the trailer for the upcoming live-action film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts back in December, Hasbro released the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee and the Studio Series Voyager Class Battletrap. Details about each figure can be found below.

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe 100 Bumblebee ($24.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This 4.5-inch figure converts from robot to Chevrolet Camaro mode in in 23 steps and comes with the Stinger Blaster and arm blade accessories that can attach to Bumblebee in both robot and car modes. The figure also comes with a backdrop display that allows you to recreate a scene from the film.

Transformers Studio Series Voyager 99 Battletrap ($34.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This 6.5" action figure converts from robot to GMC tow truck mode in 30 steps and includes a mace accessory. It also comes with removable backdrop display inspired by the movie.

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors including Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

If you're wondering where the film will fit into the Transformers movie continuity, check out out recent post on the subject. Of course, we'll learn more before the film hits theaters on June 9, 2023.