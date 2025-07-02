5 Vanessa Kirby Movies and TV Shows to Watch Before The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Vanessa Kirby is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but before the movie opens in theaters, fans should take the opportunity to watch the star’s other films and shows. For more than a decade, Kirby has featured in major movie franchises like Mission: Impossible and highly-acclaimed TV series such as The Crown. An Oscar and Emmy nominee, Kirby’s skill in front of the camera has been recognized by Hollywood at large, and her role in the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot proves it.

First Steps will also introduce Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. Marvel’s first family will face off against Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson’s Galactus in the movie. After First Steps, Kirby is slated to appear in Ron Howard’s new thriller, Eden. From historical dramas to action blockbusters, Kirby’s filmography shows off her range well. The following five movies and TV shows represent her best work on screen.

1) The Crown

Netflix’s The Crown made a huge statement in the realm of historical fiction TV shows during its six-season run. Spearheaded by a fantastic cast, the series chronicles the personal and professional lives of the British royal family from the onset of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign in the 1950s to the 1990s. Kirby played the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, in The Crown Seasons 1 and 2.

As a whole, The Crown paints a fascinating portrait of the royal family despite its dramatized version of events. Kirby’s acting performance stands out among the other superb portrayals, earning her an Emmy nomination. Even those who aren’t interested in the royal family will find themselves absorbed by The Crown, as the show delivers excellent drama bolstered by layered performances and gorgeous sets and costumes.

2) Pieces of a Woman

Kirby is at the top of her game in the 2020 Netflix film Pieces of a Woman. The plot follows Martha (Kirby), whose newborn baby dies during an at-home birth. An emotional and deeply moving story about trauma and grief, Pieces of a Woman depicts the aftermath of Martha’s devastating loss — which includes clashes with family members and a strenuous legal battle. Kirby’s interpretation of her character’s struggle with poise and depth. Furthermore, Kirby’s great performance resulted in her very first Oscar nomination. Truly hard to forget, Pieces of a Woman is guaranteed to bring tears to viewers eyes.

3) The World to Come

2020’s The World to Come is a vastly underrated period drama with an exceptional performance from Kirby. The movie takes place in mid-19th century rural New York and fixates on married couples Tallie (Kirby) and Finney (Christopher Abbott) and Abigail (Katherine Waterston) and Dyer (Casey Affleck). Tallie and Abigail bond over feeling alienated and abused by their husbands and develop a close relationship that turns romantic. Although a traditional forbidden love story, The World to Come still impresses thanks to the chemistry of its leads and its engaging screenplay. The film succeeds at flashing out its characters inner turmoil and relationships with each other, constructing a narrative that audiences will think about even after the credits roll.

4) Mission: Impossible – Fallout

2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout is still among the best movies in the Tom Cruise-led franchise, and Kirby’s debut as Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow stands out as a prominent highlight. In the sixth Mission: Impossible installment, Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his team strive to stop a group of terrorists from carrying out a nuclear attack.

Kirby’s character, a covert arms dealer masquerading as a philanthropist, serves as one of Fallout‘s antagonists. Alanna’s dynamic with Ethan is expertly played by Kirby and Cruise, the former is effortlessly charming in the role of the White Widow. Fallout incorporates the thrilling action Mission: Impossible fans love while bringing a great new character to the screen.

5) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

After making her debut as The White Widow in Fallout five years earlier, Kirby returns for her best franchise performance in 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The character has an elevated role in the sequel, granting more space for Kirby to shine. Alanna and Ethan now have an established working relationship as they seek to take down an extremely powerful AI villain known as the Entity. All of Dead Reckoning‘s cast members deliver impactful character portrayals, and the film’s riveting story contains some of the highest stakes and best action sequences the franchise has seen.

