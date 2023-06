The Secret Kingdom (Exclusive Clip)

Join siblings Peter and Verity on a magical journey to The Secret Kingdom! Hidden beneath their bedroom floor lies a land of enchantment, which must be protected from an ancient enemy - the evil Shroud. As they embark on their quest to unite five mystical treasures and save the Kingdom, Peter and Verity must face epic challenges that will test their bravery to the limit. Don't miss this thrilling and unforgettable fantasy adventure fit for the whole family!