Vin Diesel’s The Last Witch Hunter Looking At Pittsburgh For Filming

Vin Diesel is currently hard at work filming Fast & Furious 7. He's also mentioned in several interviews that he will be doing voice work for Groot in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy. But what is up next for Vin Diesel after Fast & Furious 7 and Guardians Of The Galaxy? It appears as if The Last Witch Hunger will likely be Vin Diesel's next project, and the film might be heading to Pittsburgh to film. According to a report in the Pittsburgh Business Times, LWH Productions LLC filed an application for a multi-year tax credit for $14,088,820 to film The Last Witch Hunter in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The application indicated that the production would bring 600 jobs to Allegheny Country. Of course, an application for a film credit doesn't guarantee that a film will shoot in a specific location, but there have been previous rumors linking "The Last Witch Hunter" to Pittsburgh, so it's probably a pretty good bet filming will happen there if the tax credit gets approved. The Last Witch Hunter script is by Cory Goodman, and the film is to be directed by Breck Eisner. Summit Entertainment is the production company behind The Last Witch Hunter.