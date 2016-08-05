Was Jared Leto’s The Joker Photo Just A Troll?

To celebrate The Joker's 75th anniversary, director David Ayer released the very first official look at Jared Leto's The Joker in Suicide Squad. Or did he?

Jared Leto's new look for The Joker was radically different than any look that has appeared on film for The Joker in the past, even though it did incorporate some homages to various looks in the comics. As is often the case with dramatic changes to fictional characters, the Internet was very divided on the new look.

But could the whole thing have just been a cleverly-crafted joke worthy of The Joker himself? Some on the Internet were immediately suspicious of the image, and the suspicion was only compounded with leaked photos from the set that didn't show the tattoos from the photo.

Batman V. Superman director Zack Snyder retweeted the image, along with the message, "Ha ha ha, the joke's on you Batman… #cryptic #75th." Snyder's inclusion of the hashtag "cryptic" had some speculating it was a hint that things might not really be as they appear in the photo.

Now, a new tweet from the official DC Comics Twitter account has more fans speculating that The Joker photo was just Warner Bros. trolling the Internet. In a Q&A with fans, Batman artist Greg Capullo offered a rather interesting response to what he thought of the Suicide Squad Joker image.

Capullo tweeted, "It was pretty rad. But, I heard it was just a troll @GregCapullo #BatmanChat."

It was pretty rad. But, I heard it was just a troll @GregCapullo #BatmanChat https://t.co/mP1PSLuWtd — DC Comics (@DCComics) May 1, 2015

Unfortunately, Capullo didn't elaborate on where he heard it was just a troll. As an artist working on Batman for DC Comics (part of Warner Bros.), it's possible that he could be in the know about things from official channels. It's also very possible that he could just be referring to the general buzz from fans on the Internet.

Regardless, the fact that the troll suggestion tweet appeared on the official DC Comics Twitter has stirred fans up into thinking the first official Joker photo could have been just a clever joke. What do you think? Was it real? Or a fake?