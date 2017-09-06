Watch Star Wars’ Lando Calrissian’s Name Get Mangled By News Anchors

FanX is going on this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a wide range of celebrities from comic book, sci-fi, and horror TV shows and movies are appearing at the event. One of the headliners of the event is Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. A reader sent us a tip about how a Salt Lake news anchor mangled Lando Calrissian's name in a report about FanX on KUTV. The female anchor says, "You might remember him from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, fan favorite character, "Lando Carlisson" drew quite a crowd tonight. Of course, it might not have been entirely her fault, as she might have been reading a misspelling off a teleprompter. Granted that Lando Calrissian can be a tricky name to pronounce correctly, the even funnier part is the text accompanying the video on the KUTV website refers to Billy Dee Williams as "the man that made Lando Calrisson [misspelled] a house hold name." A house hold name to everyone except KUTV reporters apparently. However, the female news anchor did manage to at least pronounce Lando's first name correctly, which her male co-anchor fails to do later in the report, referring to Billy Dee William's character as "Landau."