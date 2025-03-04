These Are the 3 Best Will Smith Sci-fi Movies

Will Smith‘s impressive science fiction movie catalog has cemented the actor as an icon of the genre. Originally best known as the lead of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith has since made a name for himself across multiple genres, including action, biopics, and drama in addition to sci-fi. Although Smith’s sci-fi roles haven’t earned him any major accolades (his only Oscar win was for King Richard), the star boasts numerous highly-acclaimed films that feature his character fighting aliens, taking on robots, and surviving an apocalypse. Films like Gemini Man and Hancoick are just a few of Smith’s well known sci-fi movies, and he counts many more on his resume, some of which are all-timers.

The following three sci-fi movies starring Smith represent his very best work in the genre. These titles feature outstanding performances from Smith, as well as hefty doses of action and thrills.

Men in Black

1997’s Men in Black starred Smith alongside Tommy Lee Jones, portraying the duo of Agent J and Agent K, respectively. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the film details a secret government agency that monitors (and sometimes polices) extraterrestrials on Earth. With elements of comedy and plenty of heart-pounding action infused together, Men in Black became an iconic film that would inspire several sequels, but none of them can match the original. Men in Black’s witty script by Ed Solomon and creepy alien creatures makes it an enjoyable watch from start to finish. Smith also has the film to thank for cementing his status as a movie star, as he authentically fit in his role with plenty of charisma and stage presence to take on roles in action-packed blockbusters.

Men in Black is streaming on MAX.

Independence Day

Smith starred as Captain Steven Hiller in 1996’s Independence Day, marking his first-ever role in an sci-fiaction blockbuster movie. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film chronicles a perilous alien invasion of Earth. The survivors of a devastating attack, Smith’s character among them, must come together and devise a powerful response, which happens to align with the fourth of July. Today, Independence Day remains a revered sci-fi movie thanks to its stellar cast, first-rate special effects, and emphatic thrills — even though character development is sparse. The movie’s combination of extraterrestrial thrills and a unifying message make it essential viewing for sci-fi fanatics and movie lovers in general. Smith’s performance introduced him to the realm of action stardom.

I Am Legend

Among Smith’s most renowned projects, 2007’s I Am Legend is a truly unforgettable film. Directed by Francis Lawrence, I Am Legend is loosely based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name. The movie tells the story of a desolate, post-pandemic world in which 90% of the human population has been wiped out by a deadly virus. Immune survivors must contend with nocturnal, cannibalistic mutants that roam the ruined cities. Smith’s character, Robert Neville, stands as the last living human in New York City, and he works to find a cure to the virus while defending himself and his dog Sam from the mutants ravaging his environment. Lawrence’s I Am Legend isn’t the first film adaptation of Matheson’s book, however, it’s easily the most memorable rendition thanks to Smith’s skillful portrayal of the main character, the film’s splendid visuals, and moving story. Smith successfully serves as I Am Legend‘s beating heart, authentically exuding Neville’s courage, vulnerability, and grief throughout the movie. Tense, exciting, and sad all at once, I Am Legend lingers in audience’s minds long after the credits have rolled.

In 2022, it was confirmed that a sequel to I Am Legend is in development. Smith is expected to reprise his role as Neville, while Michael B. Jordan is slated to feature in a major part. Smith and Jordan will also serve as co-producers. Despite Smith sharing that he and Jordan have some “really solid ideas” for the sequel, I Am Legend 2 is far from starting production, according to a 2024 report. Still, it will be fascinating to see if the follow-up movie can live up to the 2007 adaptation.