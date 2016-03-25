Wonder Woman Costume Memes: Xena’s Not Impressed

On Saturday, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder showed fans the first picture of Gal Gadot as the big screen Wonder Woman, which has inspired a ton of Internet memes. Many of the Wonder Woman memes revolve around how much the new costume looks very similar to the costume worn by Xena: Warrior Princess. We've embedded some of the best Wonder Woman memes below.

So, apparently Xena the Warrior Princess is unimpressed w/ Wonder Woman's originality (via https://t.co/nZEoWfqY2O) pic.twitter.com/hOBZFI9hU3 — Wired4Film (@wired4film) July 28, 2014

Just sent to me by Carpe Chakram message from #Xena to new #WonderWoman. Heh pic.twitter.com/a3SPwE6cqX — AUSXIP Network (@ausxip) July 27, 2014

Xena's reaction to new Wonder Woman. pic.twitter.com/fobCfwTs9z — Matty (@MattyStudios) July 28, 2014

Is it just us or does the new Wonder Woman look EXACTLY like Xena the Warrior Princess? https://t.co/llnZENyyhh pic.twitter.com/roRoOmC9Sj — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) July 28, 2014

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice stars Henry Cavill in the role of Clark Kent/Superman, Ben Affleck as BruceWayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, with Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane returning from Man of Steel, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, and Holly Hunter in a role newly created for the film.

Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice is being directed by Zack Snyder, who directed Man of Steel. Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 6, 2016.