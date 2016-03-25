Wonder Woman Costume Memes: Xena’s Not Impressed

By Joe Comicbook

Wonder Woman Xena

On Saturday, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder showed fans the first picture of Gal Gadot as the big screen Wonder Woman, which has inspired a ton of Internet memes. Many of the Wonder Woman memes revolve around how much the new costume looks very similar to the costume worn by Xena: Warrior Princess. We've embedded some of the best Wonder Woman memes below.

 

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice stars Henry Cavill in the role of Clark Kent/Superman, Ben Affleck as BruceWayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, with Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane returning from Man of Steel, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, and Holly Hunter in a role newly created for the film.

Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice is being directed by Zack Snyder, who directed Man of Steel. Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 6, 2016.

