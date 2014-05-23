X-Men’s Patrick Stewart In A Dancing, Singing Christmas Hat

What Christmas video won the Internet this year? Until we saw this, our pick would have been BaneCat, but Professor X might have topped the feline Bat-villain.

Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny Ozell uploaded the video below of her husband sporting a dancing, singing Christmas hat. Stewart's facial expression seems to indicate that he might have lost a bet or something, because he seems to be just a touch embarrassed.

Perhaps Stewart is missing the Cerebro helmet. Of maybe, this is Bryan Singers new design for the Cerebro helmet.