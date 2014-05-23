X-Men’s Ian McKellen Claims He Invented Blogging

Al Gore might have invented the Internet, but Magneto invented blogging. During a recent interview with BuzzFeed Brews, Sir Ian McKellen revealed that he was the original architect behind what is now known as blogging. "I was into social media way back in 2000 when we were filming Lord of the Rings in New Zealand," said McKellen. "I use to keep what I called an e-post, which was a regular diary. You know it as a blog. You're looking at the guy who invented blogging. Unfortunately, I gave it another name, and it didn't catch on." Interestingly enough, McKellen also revealed that the studio wasn't very supportive of his new invention. "And the studio was dead against it," added McKellen. "They wanted their marketing department to be in charge of contacting the fans and the potential audience. And [Lord of the Rings director] Peter Jackson and I both knew that we could cut them out and go straight to the source. And once you realize there's a mighty audience waiting for the film that you're actually preparing, it's a wonderful feeling. So often when you're making a film, you can't be sure it's even going to be released, let alone anyone is going to come and see it. But with Lord of the Rings and later…well, about the same time with X-Men, it was clear that there were people who you could actually contact and whose names you could realize and who you could meet as on occasion like this."