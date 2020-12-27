Justice League’s Zack Snyder: Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Flashpoint Batman “Could Have Been Cool”

✖

Justice League filmmaker Zack Snyder says it "could have been cool" to see Thomas Wayne (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) don the cape and cowl as a darker Dark Knight after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In Snyder's Man of Steel follow-up introducing Batman (Ben Affleck) to the DC Extended Universe, a young Bruce Wayne (Brandon Spink) is witness to the senseless murder of parents Thomas and Martha Wayne (Lauren Cohan). During the DC Comics Flashpoint storyline, it's the Wayne family patriarch who wages war on Gotham City's criminals as a more brutal Batman when his son is killed during an alleyway mugging.

"I don't think it was [the intention for Morgan to become Flashpoint Batman], although I will say that I love Jeffrey Dean," Snyder told TheFilmJunkee when asked if he cast Morgan with the idea he would eventually suit up as Batman. "I cast him because I liked the idea that Thomas Wayne was like a bit of a tough guy, not a pushover."

"I like also the duality that that's the reason why they got shot, you know, was that he didn't give his wallet right away. He tried to fight back a little bit, which I think is a thing that has haunted Bruce in some ways," Snyder continued. "I did that shot where Jeffrey Dean makes the fist and it looks like he's gonna try and punch [the mugger], and that's right in front of the kid, and I thought that was like a pivotal sort of moment for Bruce. How do you confront violence that's completely life-altering and unfeeling and merciless? You have to sort of become that yourself a little bit."

Snyder adds that having Morgan play an even darker Batman "seems like an easy [decision]. Clearly, he can do the work, that's no problem. I don't think they're doing it, but it could have been cool."

In the Andy Muschietti-directed The Flash, where Affleck reprises his role as Batman after the events of Justice League, the eponymous speedster (Ezra Miller) has a run-in with an older Batman (Michael Keaton) from the multiverse.

Morgan previously told ComicBook.com he would "love to do" Flashpoint and become Batman, but the Walking Dead star believes that door may have closed with Snyder's stepping away from his plans for the greater DCEU:

"Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig," Morgan quipped to ComicBook.com over the summer. "Nah, I think that's super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there's always a chat going on. So, we'll see!"

Snyder is now at work overseeing his nearly-completed director's cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, releasing on the HBO Max streaming service in March 2021.