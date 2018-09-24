Zoe Kravitz to Headline ‘High Fidelity’ TV Series for Disney Streaming Service

Dope and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star Zoë Kravitz will headline a television adaptation of 2000's High Fidelity for Disney's streaming service Disney Play, Variety reports.

The original film, released through Disney-owned Touchstone Pictures, starred John Cusack and Lisa Bonet, Kravitz's mother. Reimagining the comedy drama from the female perspective, Kravitz will play a music-loving record store owner who is fixated on pop culture and curating Top Five lists.

Writers Veronica West (Ugly Betty) and Sarah Kucserka (Chicago Fire) created the series and will executive produce alongside Kravitz, Josh Appelbaum (Alias), André Nemec (Zoo), and Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, who co-wrote the 2000 film's screenplay as inspired by Nick Hornby's book.

High Fidelity will premiere with a 10-episode run exclusively on the streaming service when it launches in late 2019.

Kravitz is well-known to genre fans for roles in Marvel Comics adaptation X-Men: First Class, where she played stripper-turned-mutant superhero Angel Salvadore, and action-heavy Mad Max: Fury Road, where she played Toast the Knowing. She has since gone on to voice Catwoman in animated DC Comics production The LEGO Batman Movie, and plays Lestrange in Harry Potter prequel-slash-spinoff franchise Fantastic Beasts.

She featured alongside Avengers: Infinity War's Scarlett Johansson in raunchy comedy Rough Night and most recently starred in critically-acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies.

Disney's premiere direct-to-consumer streaming service has been characterized by Disney CEO Bob Iger as "the biggest priority of the company" for 2019. The service will host an extensive library of content, including shows and movies inspired by Disney's biggest brands, including Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar.

Already announced to be headed to the service are all-new original series continuing the Monsters, Inc., and High School Musical franchises, as well as a costly live-action Star Wars series overseen by Iron Man and The Lion King director Jon Favreau. Disney-owned Marvel Studios will also have a major presence on Disney Play, with big-budget projects centered around Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the works.

Also debuting on Disney Play is a CGI and live-action remake of Walt Disney's 1955 animated classic Lady and the Tramp, starring Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Justin Theroux (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), and Kiersey Clemons (The Flash).

Disney Play launches sometime in 2019.