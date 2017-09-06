12 Monkeys Recap with Spoilers: “Divine Move”

The tenth episode of 12 Monkeys season one started in 2043. Another scientist in Splinter says the new core is working well, and Cole is in 2015. Ramse is rifling around a locker, and steals a box with 5 vials and syringes in it. He knocks out the scientist, and pours gasoline on every piece of information they've collected about the past, the plague, the 12 Monkeys, all of it. He sets it all ablaze.

2015: Cassie and Aaron are making dinner and talking about what adventure they can go on together. A taste of what's cooking leads to, well, a taste of each other, as they start passionately kissing. Someone's breaking in, and it's… Cole.

"You can't be here," Aaron says; remember, they thought it was over, they were successful, and the future was gone.

Cole and Cassie recap what they did successfully, the burnout in Chechnya, Leland's death, and try to figure out what they've missed. "You're a time traveler who doesn't know what he's doing," Aaron says. He's… not happy that Cole has seen Cassie die a couple times now, and points out, bluntly, that they really don't know how to stop it at this point.

Cole and Cassie leave, and Cole is coughing in the car – the splintering is clearly taking its toll on him. Things seem pretty bleak – they're both pretty down about their chances. Cole starts telling Cassie about Ramse, but only that he's worried.

They get to the address of their next potential target, and there's an awful smell behind several vials. A dead scientist – but not Peters, lies in his own blood, with flower petals there, the signature of the tall man. It's his husband, and Peters is gone, along with the hard drive that carries the secrets of the virus.

They find Peter's private journal, however, a hardcopy containing the recipe for the plague.

They go to a bar and start looking through the book; they find 1987, Tokyo, and the White Dragon – it looks like the moment in 1987 is coming back to haunt us. Cassie seems to be giving up – she doesn't seem like she can handle too much more of this. She tells Cole she knows the Splintering is killing him. When he splinters back, something odd happens – the plant he was standing next to changes from green to red.

2043: Cole tells Katrina about Tokyo and 1987, and where they can find Leland Goines the moment he got the virus. She silently brings him to the room full of burned material, and he passes out from the strain of the time travel.

Elsewhere, outside, Ramse has a gun, and makes his way to a camp, where Elena and their son are hiding out. He tells her about the way he took down the facility, with all the burning, and stealing the vials and syringe. At this point, Ramse and Elena don't care about the plague – they're just trying to save their son, who might not ever be born if the past is changed.

The camp raises the alarm as a group of nomads known as the Daughters are nearby. They believe that men caused the plague. Oh, and their caravan had the monkey symbol on it. Well, crap.

2015: Cassie is searching for the animals necessary for testing the plague – Macaques. Monkeys. Of course.

2043: Cole's condition is getting worse. Katrina has developed a "reconditioning system" to try to fix his molecular structure and make sure they can continue the mission. Katrina intimates that she's willing to kill Ramse to save the past; she promises to Cole that Ramse won't be killed. She waxes philosophical about what they've done, and that even if the past is undone, what they've done remains in God's eyes. Whitley asks "what if I have to choose, the injections or Ramse." She replies, "We need those injections."

Elsewhere, Ramse visits the Daughters in their camp. He asks about the symbol on their caravan, of the Army of the 12 Monkeys. "Is that you?" A woman walks out of the vehicle. "12's not primary." Yup, it's Jennifer freaking Goines. Take a breath.

2015: Aaron and Cassie are arguing about how to proceed. He would, not surprisingly, prefer for her to not keep dying repeatedly. She asks him to stay and keep helping her.

2043: Cole is getting the reconditioning treatment.

Elsewhere, at the Daughters' camp, Ramse and Jennifer, her face hidden by a big hat, are having a palaver. She says, "There's no monkeys here. We're the daughters of mothers, and midnight, and fathers. It's all out of order, but there's still time for you and me, we have work to finish. Undo what I've done, you've done, what Cole's done."

She also says that he can't stop the plague, and that only one person really knows who started the plague, "The Witness." She gives Ramse some little amulet, and tells him he's a good friend, "not yet, but you will be." She also warns him that "something happens that will change things for you," as we cut to seeing Whitley and his soldiers searching the camp. Elena begs them to leave, and when someone else raises an axe to them, one of the soldiers has an itchy trigger finger and fires, hitting Elena square in the chest. In order to avoid a bloodbath, Whitley throws the soldier to the ground and executes him. "Death can be both cause and effect. That's how it works, no straight lines," Jennifer tells Ramse. She seems to have some crazy knowledge of future and past.

Ramse returns to the camp to find Elena dead, their son Sam stroking her hair, with a lack of understanding.

Ramse tries to talk to Sam, and promises to him that he's not alone. He says he's leaving for a bit, but that he'll come back. He hugs him and takes the box of vials and walks away.

At Project Splinter, Whitley and Katrina are fighting, and he tells her that no matter what, he's not going after Ramse. "You're right about one thing, someone, someday, will judge us for what we've done."

2015: Cassie has tracked 25 macaques across four countries and the trail ends at a shipping yard she and Aaron are sitting outside. They go into the yard, armed, looking for the numbered containers she has tracked. These are the perfect animals for testing, so she thinks if she can get to them first there won't be anything to test on. She finds a container, and it's rusty and locked – Dr. Peters is inside. Uh-oh.

Cassie slowly opens the container, covering her mouth from a stench. Peters is on the ground, propped against a locker. She asks where the virus is, and he says it's completed and gone. He said he remade the virus to save his husband. Whoops. When he realizes Jason is dead, he begs Cassie to shoot him in the head. She can't do it.

She tells him to disappear.

Aaron turns a corner, and the "Striking Woman" stands before him. She tells him that Cassie is "very important to us, to you. So tell me, what are you willing to do to keep her alive?

2043: Ramse, alone, walks up to Project Splinter with the case of vials. Whitley says to leave the case and go. Ramse gives him the case, but says he needs to talk to Jones for insurance that she'll leave him and his son alone. Whitley apologizes about Elena, and Ramse, in one fluid movement, takes a gun, and shoots the other three soldiers. He tells Whitley he knows it wasn't his fault, and since he knows he killed the guy that shot Elena, he lets him live, just knocking him out.

Jones says Cole needs to be revived and sent back to 1987 now, and not to let him get involved. The base is at full alert.

As Katrina tries to lock down the Splinter room, Ramse comes in, guns blazing, taking out her security, and her assistant. "You thought you had everybody fooled, huh?" he says to her. He places explosives on the machine and starts to back away. Max comes in and starts to talk to him. "I want the same thing you do, a better life, for all of us."

Ramse continues to ramble about how maybe isn't good enough, and he's not willing to give up his son even to stop the plague. "The plague happened. My son is the future, your daughter is the past." Katrina tells him to shoot her. Max gets a weapon, and Ramse shoots her, but not vitally. Katrina gets the bomb and carries it away from her, locking Ramse alone in the Splinter room. She disarms the bomb – Max is hurt, bleeding from her abdomen.

Ramse has "nowhere to go," and he says, "I promised my son I'd always protect him. If I can't do it now, I'll do it then," and gives himself an injection.

Cole finds Max, she tells him to stop their former friend, and she dies. The other scientist locked in with Ramse, he tells him to send him back if he wants to live. They had been programming the machine to 1987, but no guarantees here – Ramse splinters, somewhen.

2015: Back to the same bar, with Cassie and Aaron this time. He says he understands what Dr. Peters did, "one person that you love – in the end isn't that all that matters?" She says no.

2043: Jones doesn't know when Ramse went to – the machine was programmed to 1987, but since he had given himself the injection and then jumped so quickly, she didn't know precisely when he ended up. With no tracers in his blood, "it was a one way trip."

"James, if Mr. Ramse survived the jump, he's going to try to stop you." "And when he does, I'm going to kill him," Cole replies.

1987: Ramse made it, and he's disoriented. End credits.

