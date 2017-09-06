ABC Gives Pilot Order To Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoff, Marvel’s Most Wanted

Today at the Television Critics Association press tour, ABC President Paul Lee revealed that the network has given a pilot order to Marvel's Most Wanted, an Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoff that will star Adrianne Palicki and Nick Blood, who play Barbara "Bobbi" Morse, aka Mockingbird, and Lance Hunter in the Marvel universe.

"We are making it in the next few months," Lee said at a TCA panel. "It's a really good script."

This will feel like deja vu to many of you as the first reports of this spinoff surfaced back in April of last year. A month later, the spinoff was put on hold. At that time, Lee said it wasn't the right time to take those two characters, Bobbi and Hunter, from Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

S.H.I.E.L.D. executive produer Jeffrey Bell and series writer Paul Zbyszewski are developing Marvel's Most Wanted. They wrote the pilot and if the show goes to series Zbyszewski will serve as its showrunner.

(via Deadline)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for the second-half of its third season on Tues., March 8 at 9PM on ABC.