Adam Savage Features His Iron Man Mark 1 Armor on Tested

On Adam Savage's Tested channel on YouTube, he broke out an old friend: a life-sized Iron Man Mark I armor, which he had shown to his audience a decade ago when he bought the base of it online. With a solid base and a light-up arc reactor, the suit would be impressive enough for most people -- but most people aren't Adam Savage, the former Mythbusters host that has fun building light sabers and Captain America shields. Like many of the other Tested episodes, this is an example of one of Savage's One-Day Builds, a popular subset of the series where...well, you get it.

The video runs a little over an hour long, and gives fans a pretty keen insight into Savage's process as he pimps out the armor. These videos are also always fun in that you get to see a lot of Savage's well-stocked workshop.

You can check it out below.

Besides Mythbusters and his career as a TV personality, Savage has worked for decades as an animator, graphic designer, carpenter, projectionist, film developer, television presenter, set designer, toy designer, and gallery owner. He worked as a model maker on the films Galaxy Quest, Bicentennial Man, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, The Matrix Reloaded, and Space Cowboys, among others. He co-hosted The Darwin Awards and Mythbusters with his longtime collaborator Jamie Hyneman, and has been feted and awarded by Hollywood and the scientific and educational communities dozens of times over the years, sometimes for his technical achievements but often for helping bring kids closer to science and technology education through his TV shows, which more recently included a kid-focused Mythbusters Jr.

