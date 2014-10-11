Adam West: “Batman Kills More People On The Way To The Rescue Than The Villains Do”

At the Phoenix Comicon over the weekend, Adam West, Burt Ward, and Julie Newmar took part in a panel discussion on the classic Batman TV series, which ran from 1966 to 1968. During the panel, a fan asked the trio to weigh in on what they thought of the evolution of their characters from their sixties TV series all the way to the upcoming Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Newmar responded, "We come from light and funny times in the sixties when there was a lot of hope and we were living in a marvelous world. There was Kennedy. There was great art and everything. And then we have now. And then we had the dark ages. And then we had the dark Batman. And then they had the darker Batman."

After the audience applauded, Newmar added, "You want to live a long life? Have fun! Don't stay in fear, and don't let anybody scare you. And that goes for all the politics."

Adam West replied, "We have of course observed the changes, and it's become dark and gothic and highly explosive in special effects. And Batman kills more people on the way to the rescue than the villains do."

After the audience laughed, West added, "But it's ok, because they do their thing with a lot of talent and money and attention. We did ours. It was just different. We were the Bright Knight, the fun ones."