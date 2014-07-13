American Horror Story: Freak Show – Fallen Angel Teaser Trailer Released

FX Network has released the first teaser trailer for America Horror Story: Freakshow. The teaser trailer is called Fallen Angel, and it features a woman with some rather surprising angel wings.

American Horror Story: Freakshow is the fourth season of the series. The series stars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Michael Chiklis, Wes Bentley, and Angela Bassett.

While an official synopsis has not yet been released, American Horror Story: Freakshow takes place in Jupiter, Florida, and the series will center around one of the few remaining freak shows of the fifties.

American Horror Story: Freakshow Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, October 15, 2014 at 9 PM ET on FX.