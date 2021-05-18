American Horror Story Spinoff To Premiere In July, Season 10 To Follow

✖

Speaking ahead of Disney's upfront presentations today, head of FX John Landgraf teased the imminent arrival of several high profile shows from the critically acclaimed network, notably the Ryan Murphy produced American Horror Story. First up is actually the spin-off series of the mainline franchise, confusingly titled American Horror Stories (plural, you see). This series will stream exclusively on FX on Hulu and will be a weekly anthology with self-contained stories for each episode rather than a season long narrative. Landgraf also confirmed that once Stories wraps up then American Horror Story season 10, subtitled "Double Feature," will premiere with the final episode coinciding with Halloween.

American Horror Story and Halloween have worked in tandem since the series first premiered in 2011 with most of the seasons having specific Halloween themed episodes. This was easy to do in most of the seasons, like say Murder House or Coven, and it will be interesting to see how the new batch of episodes find a means to tie-in to the holiday, if they choose to do so at all. Murphy previously confirmed that the "Double Feature" name comes from the season actually being akin to "TWO SEASONS" albeit airing in one calendar year. In a social media post, Murphy wrote:

"So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast already announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement coming)."

Returning cast member Leslie Grossman clarified it even further for confused fans, tweeting: "You guys. It's one season, two stories. Like a two-fer. Like 2 mini seasons. It's gonna be great."

Season 10 of American Horror Story will also see the returns of longtime stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates, with this new story also featuring Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

"I think it's okay to say, I think the suspense in this and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons," Wittrock recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I was really interested in trying to mount the pressure in the right way if that makes sense."

He added, "It is a different tone than a lot of the other seasons."

As for American Horror Stories, little is actually known about the series' content or even cast. Previous reports have indicated that the new series will run 16 episodes in length, each self-contained and potentially focusing on various myths and legends. The series will also see American Horror Story favorite Sarah Paulson direct one of the episodes of the spinoff, but it's unclear if she'll also appear in front of the camera.