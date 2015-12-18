Andy Serkis’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens Role Officially Unveiled

Welp, you can stop guessing who Andy Serkis (Avengers: Age of Ultron) is playing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The cat is out of the bag!

The official Star Wars website has posted a new article about famed photographer Annie Leibovitz and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens cover shoot she did for Vanity Fair. In there, is a note pertaining to the photograph below.

A previously unpublished photo of Andy Serkis, also sporting mo-cap gear for his portrayal of Supreme Leader Snoke, is available here exclusively.

So, we don't know what he looks like, but at least we know what his voice sounds like. As a reminder, he's the voice you hear in the first Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser trailer.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens arrives in theaters December 18, 2015.