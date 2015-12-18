Andy Serkis’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens Role Officially Unveiled
Welp, you can stop guessing who Andy Serkis (Avengers: Age of Ultron) is playing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The cat is out of the bag!
The official Star Wars website has posted a new article about famed photographer Annie Leibovitz and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens cover shoot she did for Vanity Fair. In there, is a note pertaining to the photograph below.
A previously unpublished photo of Andy Serkis, also sporting mo-cap gear for his portrayal of Supreme Leader Snoke, is available here exclusively.
Capturing a Galaxy: An exclusive interview with @AnnieLeibovitz discusses her #TheForceAwakens @VanityFair photos. https://t.co/umCbvWHJOI
— Star Wars (@starwars) May 28, 2015
So, we don't know what he looks like, but at least we know what his voice sounds like. As a reminder, he's the voice you hear in the first Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser trailer.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens arrives in theaters December 18, 2015.