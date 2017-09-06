Archer & Armstrong Go Back to Archer’s Roots in Archer #0

Valiant Comics are rolling out a new slate of #0 issues this winter and spring, giving fans a new jumping-on point for books like Archer & Armstrong, Quantum & Woody and Bloodshot and H.A.R.D. Corps. They've released a first look at Archer & Armstrong: Archer #0, due out on February 5th from Fred Van Lente and Pere Perez, and revealing the never-before-told truth behind Valiant's very own boy(ish) wonder – the incomparable Obadiah Archer! Who is Archer, where did he come from, and how can he do the incredible things that he can do? (Which is everything, remember?) Get ready to learn the startling secret of Archer's origins with an exciting look into the classified archives of Project Rising Spirit with an all-new starting point, perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike. Then, discover Valiant's next wave of breakout characters with three more standalone zero issues in Bloodshot and H.A.R.D. Corps: H.A.R.D. Corps #0, Quantum and Woody: The Goat #0 and Harbinger: Bleeding Monk #0.