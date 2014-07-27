Arrow’s Stephen Amell Doing Live-Streaming Comic-Con Panel At Nerd HQ

While 2014 San Diego Comic-Con International is almost over, Arrow star Stephen Amell is still going strong. In what has been a stand-out year for Amell, he is wrapping up Comic-Con with a live-streaming Nerd HQ Panel starting Sunday morning at 9 AM PT.

In the aftermath of this victory, Season Three opens with Arrow now a hero to the citizens of Starling. Crime is down, people feel safer, and Captain Lance even calls off the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Basking in his success, Oliver believes he can finally have a private life and asks Felicity out on a date. But the second Oliver takes his eye off the ball, a deadly villain reappears in Starling, forcing Oliver to realize that he can never be Oliver Queen – not as long as the city needs The Arrow.

Arrow Season 3 is scheduled to kick off on October 8, 2014.