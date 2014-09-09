Arrow’s Stephen Amell Is An Iron Man Fan

During a panel at Salt Lake Comic Con, Arrow star Stephen Amell was asked if he could have picked any other DC Comics or Marvel superhero to play, which one would he have picked and why.

Without hesitation, Amell responded, "Iron Man."

After talking about how awesome Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, Amell explained, "I love of all the superhero movies that have come out post 2000, The Dark Knight Trilogy, the Man Of Steel, the entire Marvel experience we've had…what's it like Phase 1, Phase 2? That's what it's called. Yes. Thank you."

Amell added, "There is no better moment than the end of Iron Man 1 when Tony Stark stands up and says, 'I am Iron Man.' And I swear to god, I would give an episodic fee to have, no I wouldn't, but I would love if there was just a moment where Oliver Queen was getting in front of a bunch of people and said, 'I am the Arrow. What the hell are you going to do about it?'"

Amell continued, "And hopefully, he would say, 'I am the Green Arrow.' I want him to say Green Arrow. We need a little bit more green on the show."

Arrow Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, October 8, 2014 at 8 PM ET on The CW.