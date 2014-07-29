Arrow’s Stephen Amell Says American Ninja Warrior Opportunity Is In Play

In the past, Arrow's Stephen Amell has expressed interest in competing on American Ninja Warrior, and American Ninja Warrior sensation Kacy Catanzaro recently said that maybe Amell could "teach her some things."

During an appearance at a Nerd HQ panel during San Diego Comic-Con International, Amell was asked if he would ever actually do American Ninja Warrior if he had any free time in the future.

Amell replied, "Well, free time is the key term right there. America Ninja Warrior actually got in touch with my manager and was like, 'We want Stephen to do it." And I turned to him and I was like, 'Well, logistically, it could be a little bit of an issue.' And he goes, 'Ehh..not so much.'"

"But the difference between doing Ninja Warrior and winning Ninja Warrior requires a lot of training, so we'll see," added Amell. "But I wouldn't rule that out, I really think that the opportunity to do Ninja Warrior is definitely in play."

Arrow Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, October 8, 2014 at 8 PM ET on The CW.